International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,535 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

IP opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

