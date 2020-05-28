International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $120.41

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.41 and traded as low as $37.81. International Personal Finance shares last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 19,954,062 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPF. Shore Capital cut International Personal Finance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $102.59 million and a PE ratio of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.41.

In related news, insider Deborah Davis purchased 5,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £4,443.67 ($5,845.40). Also, insider Richard Holmes purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($128,913.44).

International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

