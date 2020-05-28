INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $60.23 on Thursday. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.58.

About INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (IKTSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.