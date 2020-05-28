Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chegg (CHGG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chegg (NYSE: CHGG):

5/22/2020 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from $62.25 to $44.50.

5/19/2020 – Chegg had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

5/18/2020 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

5/8/2020 – Chegg was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

5/6/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Chegg had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

5/5/2020 – Chegg was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $42.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/5/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $44.00 to $60.00.

4/20/2020 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

4/16/2020 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $60.74 on Thursday. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $67.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -552.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $662,672.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $3,467,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,291 shares of company stock worth $19,571,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Chegg by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

