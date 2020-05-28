IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.27

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.59. IRIDEX shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 26,980 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRIX. ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Earle Grove acquired 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,159.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290,565 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 17.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

