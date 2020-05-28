Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. invests in and develops industrial, commercial and residential real estate in Argentina, Chile and Brazil. “

NYSE IRS opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $211.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,513,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

