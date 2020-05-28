IWG (LON:IWG) Given New GBX 239 Price Target at Peel Hunt

IWG (LON:IWG) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 239 ($3.14) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IWG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IWG to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of IWG to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IWG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 292 ($3.84).

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 260.20 ($3.42) on Thursday. IWG has a 1 year low of GBX 101.15 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 470.40 ($6.19). The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 784.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.38.

In other IWG news, insider Mark Dixon purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,020,000 ($3,972,638.78). Also, insider Francois Pauly purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £28,750 ($37,819.00).

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

