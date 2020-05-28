Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $176.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $195.03. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

