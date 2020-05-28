Jack in the Box (JACK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2020 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

5/15/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $42.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $66.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $25.00 to $57.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Jack in the Box have underperformed the industry in the past year, various initiatives like regular menu innovation along with increased focus on catering, delivery and marketing are likely to benefit the company going forward. Also, the company is focusing on delivery channels, which is a growing area for the industry. However, the outbreak of coronavirus in China are likely to negatively impact the company. Owing to the unprecedented nature of the crisis, the company has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance. Moreover, rising commodity costs and wage inflation raise concerns. Also, the company’s limited international presence is adding to the downside. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding the growth potential of the stock.”

4/17/2020 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $96.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Jack in the Box had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $49.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/2/2020 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $100.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

JACK opened at $68.75 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $1,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 87,537 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

