James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,714.40

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,714.40 and traded as low as $1,198.00. James Fisher & Sons shares last traded at $1,238.00, with a volume of 24,340 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,670 ($21.97) price target on shares of James Fisher & Sons in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,295.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,714.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.85 million and a PE ratio of 17.03.

In other James Fisher & Sons news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird bought 1,729 shares of James Fisher & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,489.76 ($3,275.14). Also, insider Stuart Kilpatrick sold 6,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,357 ($17.85), for a total value of £91,421.09 ($120,259.26).

James Fisher & Sons Company Profile (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

