Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Shares Down 3.7%

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.34 and last traded at $56.34, 402 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Japan Exchange Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04.

About Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.