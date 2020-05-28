Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) versus CBTX (OTCMKTS:CBTX) Critical Comparison

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and CBTX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffersonville Bancorp $24.76 million 2.55 $6.51 million N/A N/A CBTX $172.02 million 2.97 $50.52 million $2.02 10.13

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jeffersonville Bancorp and CBTX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CBTX 0 0 1 0 3.00

CBTX has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.44%. Given CBTX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBTX is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Dividends

Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CBTX pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffersonville Bancorp 26.34% 9.43% 1.26% CBTX 27.64% 9.01% 1.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of CBTX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBTX beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat loans, home improvement, debt consolidation, check loans, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installments, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides personal savings, business savings, and retirement accounts. Additionally, the company offers credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of March 16, 2018, it had 11 full service branches in Sullivan County and 1 branch in Orange County. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. It also provides treasury and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and 1 branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.