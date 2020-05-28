JKX Oil and Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.42

JKX Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JKX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.42 and traded as low as $17.11. JKX Oil and Gas shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 106,554 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.42. The company has a market cap of $30.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

JKX Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 93.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

