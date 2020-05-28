John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,470 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 22.3% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. alerts:

NYSE:HTD opened at $19.48 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $28.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.