Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wheatland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.9% of Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $144.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

