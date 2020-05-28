Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.3% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $144.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

