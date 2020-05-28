Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 174.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.8% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $2,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $380.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

