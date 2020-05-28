Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $72,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $144.89 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $380.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

