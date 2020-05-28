Joseph R. Nachman Sells 2,635 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $54,834.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Yelp Inc has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott General Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 5,651,016 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $101,888,000 after buying an additional 694,990 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $95,988,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yelp by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,788 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $51,892,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 61.3% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

