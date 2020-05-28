Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $314.57

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $314.57 and traded as low as $248.56. Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at $257.20, with a volume of 1,215,709 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JUP. Shore Capital dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 362 ($4.76) to GBX 249 ($3.28) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “add” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 262 ($3.45) to GBX 169 ($2.22) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 263 ($3.46).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 314.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05). Also, insider Nichola Pease bought 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £99,996 ($131,539.07).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

