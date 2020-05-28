Kali (NASDAQ:RDGL) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Kali (NASDAQ:RDGL) were down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 100,096 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 288,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03.

Kali Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDGL)

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It focuses on the development of yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people; and IsoPet for animals.

