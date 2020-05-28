Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Shares Up 17.8%

Shares of Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) rose 17.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.63, approximately 242 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kasikornbank Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKKLY)

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, collateral, overdraft, and personal loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bills of exchange, and bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

