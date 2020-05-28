KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

KLAC opened at $176.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.58. KLA has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,721,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of KLA by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of KLA by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

