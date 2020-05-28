Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.22

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as low as $7.35. Klabin shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 1,348 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

About Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

