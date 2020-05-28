Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €58.37 ($67.87).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRN shares. Independent Research set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €60.45 ($70.29) on Thursday. Krones has a 12-month low of €41.92 ($48.74) and a 12-month high of €75.50 ($87.79). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 155.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.