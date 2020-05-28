Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 419,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 437,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,797,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,462,000 after buying an additional 64,213 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.19. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

