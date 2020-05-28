Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 49.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 43 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC set a CHF 43 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 52 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

