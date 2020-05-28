Landore Resources (LON:LND) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.90

Landore Resources Ltd. (LON:LND) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 2410648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.66.

About Landore Resources (LON:LND)

Landore Resources Limited is engaged in mineral exploration, including the identification, acquisition and development of mineral projects either alone or with joint venture partners. The Company, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc (Landore), is engaged in mineral exploration in Eastern Canada.

