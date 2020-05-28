LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (NYSE:PFTI) Head to Head Survey

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LCI Industries and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $2.37 billion 1.10 $146.51 million $5.84 17.79 Puradyn Filter Technologies $1.53 million 0.42 -$1.69 million N/A N/A

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 5.75% 18.49% 8.72% Puradyn Filter Technologies -110.55% N/A -65.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LCI Industries and Puradyn Filter Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67 Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

LCI Industries presently has a consensus price target of $97.80, suggesting a potential downside of 5.89%. Given LCI Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of LCI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures disposable replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.