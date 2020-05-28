Liberum Capital Boosts Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Price Target to GBX 1,050

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) target price (down previously from GBX 1,600 ($21.05)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of LON:CLIN opened at GBX 848 ($11.15) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. Clinigen Group has a 52 week low of GBX 350.40 ($4.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,052 ($13.84). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 672.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 782.17.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 30.80 ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 31 ($0.41) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Sell-side analysts expect that Clinigen Group will post 2563.7944477 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shaun Edward Chilton acquired 10,000 shares of Clinigen Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £41,600 ($54,722.44).

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

