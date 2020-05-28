Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 30,942.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 426.7% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.60. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.47.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

