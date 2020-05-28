Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.10

Shares of Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $212.10 and traded as low as $202.54. Londonmetric Property shares last traded at $207.20, with a volume of 2,221,705 shares.

LMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Londonmetric Property to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.71 ($2.80).

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 212.10.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

