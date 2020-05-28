LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LVMUY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82. The firm has a market cap of $196.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.78. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

