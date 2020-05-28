Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 2,180 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Mackay Shields LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $251,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $639,204,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,207.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,330.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,990.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

