Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.38% of Hibbett Sports worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 15,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Randall Humphrey purchased 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $308.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

