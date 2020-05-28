Man Group (LON:EMG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $141.70

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $141.70 and traded as high as $146.55. Man Group shares last traded at $145.90, with a volume of 3,929,989 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised Man Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 158.30 ($2.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 141.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Man Group’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, insider Luke Ellis acquired 626,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £595,632.90 ($783,521.31).

Man Group Company Profile (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

