Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.32

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $4.20. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 188,671 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Medical Facilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.29 million and a PE ratio of -546.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

