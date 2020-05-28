Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,391,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medpace by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 36,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medpace by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.19. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

