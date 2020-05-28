Medtronic (MDT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Medtronic (NYSE: MDT):

5/27/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $130.00 to $105.00.

5/23/2020 – Medtronic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $131.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Medtronic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Medtronic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $123.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Medtronic was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $127.00.

5/21/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Medtronic is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Medtronic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Medtronic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Medtronic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Medtronic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $124.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $134.00.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.49. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

