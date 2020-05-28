Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.33

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $3.37. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 17,359 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $27,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Andersen bought 16,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $58,103.78. Insiders have purchased 35,910 shares of company stock valued at $111,629 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,708 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC owned about 2.96% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.