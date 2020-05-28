Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.00

Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03), with a volume of 6576478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.78 ($0.02).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 14.99 and a quick ratio of 14.99.

Get Metal Tiger alerts:

In other Metal Tiger news, insider Michael McNeilly bought 502,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,022.67 ($6,607.04).

About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company explores for gold, antimony, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources. It holds interests in projects in Botswana, Spain, and Thailand. The company was formerly known as Brady Exploration plc and changed its name to Metal Tiger plc in June 2014.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.