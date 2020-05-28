Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.65

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $5.16. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 62,138 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$11.20 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.65. The stock has a market cap of $320.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.10.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile (TSE:MRT.UN)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

