Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) & Federated Hermes (NASDAQ:FHI) Financial Review

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morningstar has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Morningstar and Federated Hermes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.18 billion 5.26 $152.00 million N/A N/A Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.84 $272.34 million $2.69 8.98

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Morningstar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Morningstar and Federated Hermes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated Hermes 0 2 2 0 2.50

Federated Hermes has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.98%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Morningstar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of Morningstar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Morningstar has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Morningstar and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 11.47% 17.21% 8.41% Federated Hermes 20.45% 28.57% 15.56%

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Morningstar on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. The company offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including equity fundamentals, managed investments, and real-time pricing and market data; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service consisting of model portfolio that offers services for institutional asset management, as well as offers asset allocation services for asset management firms, broker-dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web-based investment planning system; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors. It also provides Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Research, which includes equity research and manager research; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides new issue and surveillance ratings for structured finance securities, as well as corporate issuers and financial institutions, individual debt issuances, and operational risk assessment services; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products; and Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, and custom models. In addition, the company's PitchBook offers a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions. Morningstar, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.