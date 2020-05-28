Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mylan by 23.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,003,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mylan by 203.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mylan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

