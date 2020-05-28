Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Shares Up 88.9%

Nanoco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NNOCF)’s stock price rose 88.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 2,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 23,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09.

About Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

