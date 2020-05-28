National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGHC shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National General from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National General in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National General in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,515,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National General by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,482,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 549,728 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National General by 10.4% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,761,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after buying an additional 542,662 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of National General by 34.9% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 478,545 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGHC opened at $20.70 on Thursday. National General has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.82.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. National General had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. National General’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National General will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

