NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $33.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. First Analysis raised shares of NeoGenomics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 586,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,861,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,935 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

