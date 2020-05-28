New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Position Decreased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,559 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

