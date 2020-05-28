North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a daily sentiment score of 1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:NOA opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $186.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOA. ValuEngine lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

