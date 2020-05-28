North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a daily sentiment score of 1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$8.83 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.86.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$198.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$205.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOA. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert purchased 6,940 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,016.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,352,445.08. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 29,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.09 per share, with a total value of C$176,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at C$176,482.40. Insiders purchased a total of 206,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,669 over the last quarter.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

